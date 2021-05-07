Jager Burton becomes first offensive lineman to win Hornung Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday in Louisville, former Frederick Douglass lineman Jager Burton picked up some hardware in the form of the Paul Hornung Award at the Louisville Quarterback Club.

Burton joins fellow Wildcats Beau Allen, who won the award while at Lexington Catholic in 2019, Wandale Robinson, Walker Wood, Kash Daniel and others to win this award. However, he is the first offensive lineman to win the honor since its inception in 1993.

“It feels great joining this great, you know brotherhood of people that have won the award in the past and all the other big names are on there,” said Burton. “Getting to be one of the first O-linemen to win it by myself feels great to like pave the pathway for a lot of other offensive linemen coming up.”

