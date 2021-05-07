Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From showers to strong Mother’s Day storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Many of you will see some scattered showers around the region today. Strong storms could be here by Sunday.

Cold fronts have been lining up and moving across Kentucky. Today will be no different! A quick-moving front will drop in on us tonight. It looks like we will have some showers pass through our skies as it cruises through the region. Temperatures will be split from north to south by Saturday morning because of the front.

Another one will roll in on Sunday. This one will bring some strong thunderstorms to the region. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. I don’t think that the whole day is a wash. Many of you will even see temperatures hit the low to mid-70s. There is a chance that some of you could get pretty close to 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

