Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From showers to strong Mother’s Day storms

Another front will bring some strong thunderstorms to the region.
Another front will bring some strong thunderstorms to the region.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Many of you will see some scattered showers around the region today. Strong storms could be here by Sunday.

Cold fronts have been lining up and moving across Kentucky. Today will be no different! A quick-moving front will drop in on us tonight. It looks like we will have some showers pass through our skies as it cruises through the region. Temperatures will be split from north to south by Saturday morning because of the front.

Another one will roll in on Sunday. This one will bring some strong thunderstorms to the region. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. I don’t think that the whole day is a wash. Many of you will even see temperatures hit the low to mid-70s. There is a chance that some of you could get pretty close to 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate
Turlough McEntee, 18.
Teens accused of pulling guns on homeowner after being asked to leave party
A Knott County family has been reunited with their three-year-old daughter after she...
Several agencies step up to help find missing Knott County girl
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front
Cool May days continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps will keep running below normal
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly with some showers
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Cool Pattern Sets Up
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Cool Pattern Sets Up