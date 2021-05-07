Advertisement

Kentucky baseball delivers dramatic victory over No. 8 Florida

John Rhodes collects game-winning hit with two outs in the eighth, Daniel Harper slams the door on mound to spur Wildcats in series opener
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Kentucky baseball team delivered a thrilling 7-5 victory over No. 8 Florida on Thursday night, getting a two-out, two-run single from John Rhodes in the bottom of the eighth to score a resume-building win in the series opener at Kentucky Proud Park. The sophomore lined a pitch into centerfield off Florida right-hander Jack Leftwich to score Chase Estep and Austin Schultz, the final punch in a game filled with drama over the final few innings. The Cats (27-15, 11-11 SEC) picked up their third win over a top 10 opponent this season and second in six days, doing so in the same cardiac fashion that has become a staple of their season. After building a 5-0 lead through five innings, the Cats saw Florida battle back and tie the game in the seventh with its own two-out rally, setting the stage for a wild ending. The Gators (31-14, 13-9) put the first two men on in the eighth inning, bringing UK senior righty Daniel Harper into the game. Harper struck out a batter before allowing a single that loaded the bases with one out. The Fairway, Kansas native recorded another strikeout for the second out and then poured a perfect fastball at the knees in a full count to freeze Josh Rivera and end the inning without allowing a run. Bouyed by the momentum Harper gave them, the Cats proceeded to stage the winning rally in their half of the inning. Cam Hill, who had a two-run single earlier, opened the inning with a bunt single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Estep flared a single to left, and Hill was thrown out at home on a hard play at the plate that brought both dugouts onto the field. After Schultz beat out an infield hit and stole second, Rhodes hit the game-winner.

