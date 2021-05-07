Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/9: Senator Mitch McConnell

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

First elected in 1984, McConnell is just beginning the seventh, six-year term that he was elected to last November. McConnell’s GOP is now in the minority by the slimmest of margins in the Senate with Democrats needing the vote of the vice president to break tie votes.

Democrats did that with a COVID-19 relief bill that cleared the Senate with no Republican support. Now, President Biden is pushing on several fronts to “go big” on infrastructure and a plan he says will create jobs and align the country’s economy with the future.

Republicans say it all goes way too far and they want to substantially scale things back. At one point, Senator McConnell referred to the proposed spending as “catnip” and he’s pushing alternatives.

Senator McConnell joins us to discuss COVID relief, infrastructure, the US Capitol riot, and more.

