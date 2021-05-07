Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
One person dead after crash near Rupp Arena
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident

Latest News

A Lexington-based company, Dynamic Drone Solution, is training veterans with the goal of...
Lexington-based company training veterans to fly drones
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
Justice Department rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or...
Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque; 53 hurt
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air