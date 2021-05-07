Lexington-based company training veterans to fly drones

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of veterans is using their military training to fly drones. A Lexington-based company, Dynamic Drone Solution, is training the veterans, with the goal of giving back to those who served our country and getting them licensed to fly.

In Winchester, veterans are learning how to fly #drones through a free program. I caught up with them in the middle of their training. Tonight at 5:30 & 11, you’ll hear why this opportunity is so important to these students @WKYT pic.twitter.com/SXn68sK8nF — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 7, 2021

Six heroes are completing a three-week course to earn their pilot’s license. They start their day studying and practicing movements inside. This week, they took on flying in their outdoor classroom.

Veteran Lubrina Burton says taking her skills outside has been a challenge, but she says she loves working with her new team to complete a mission.

Burton says not only is this program empowering financially, it’s also a dream come true for her.

“For me it’s a personal fulfillment too,” Burton said. “I always loved aviation so if I can’t fly an airplane, this may be the closest I’ll get, then I think I might be happy. For veterans if it’s just something you’ve always wanted to do, it’s not as intimidating as it may look.”

This class of students will graduate from the course on May 28.

Corporate sponsors and individuals covered the cost of the program and every veteran will complete the course for free.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.