MSU scientist says chances low for falling Chinese rocket to come near Kentucky

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, China launched its “Harmony of the Heavens” rocket into orbit.

The core stage of the rocket should have followed a path toward the ocean, but, the rocket had plans of its own.

“There are trajectory models, although, they’re very difficult to calculate because of the number of variables, irregularities in the Earth’s atmosphere, for example, you know the Earth’s surface is 70% water,” said Dr. Benjamin Malphrus, the executive director of Morehead State University’s Space Science Center.

Dr. Malphrus says the rocket was expected to hit the ocean weeks ago, but, instead, it stayed in space longer, before falling towards Earth.

“The rocket should burn up upon re-entry but possibly not all. We have seen components of these large core stages from the Long March series actually make it to the ground,” Dr. Malphrus said.

The rocket could land on the east coast of the US, but its range is worldwide and experts say if it lands near the US, you will notice it.

“It will be a heck of a light show if you are anywhere near it,” Dr. Malphrus said. “It will look like the brightest falling star you’ve ever seen.”

Some beg the question: why don’t we shoot a missile at it and make the problem go away? “You can create more problems than you solve in that process,” Dr. Malphrus said.

There’s no need to worry about the rocket. It is expected to land in the next 48 hours and chances are low for it to get anywhere near Kentucky or the US.

