New Lexington facility aims to help men be better fathers

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new facility is opening in Lexington, which aims to help men be better fathers.

The Fatherhood Initiative of the Lexington Leadership Foundation just opened the Center for Fathers and Families.

Located on Georgetown Street, the center will offer classes to help men be better fathers.

The 3,700 sq foot building features a tech center for fathers to search for jobs and receive educational training. There are also meeting spaces for fathers to interact with their children.

The Fatherhood Initiative has been operating out of the Wood Hill Community Center serving about 250 dads. With this new space, the program can now help up to 350 fathers with developing nurturing relationships with their children.

If you are a father and need some help with parenting, just visit the Fatherhood Initiative website and fill out an application.

