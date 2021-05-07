Advertisement

No. 14 Kentucky men’s tennis tops Cleveland State in NCAA opener

Kentucky will face Arizona in Saturday’s second round.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 14 Kentucky men’s tennis team beat Cleveland State 4-1 Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament.

At 1:00 at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, the Wildcats will face the Wildcats of Arizona. The winner in Lexington will advance to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the remaining 16 teams will compete for a national title over a six-day span.

After losing the doubles point to go down 1-0, the Wildcats dominated in singles. Kentucky got wins from No. 1 Liam Draxl, No. 33 Millen Hurrion, No. 85 César Bourgois and Alexandre Leblanc.

The first to four points wins the match and Kentucky won four singles matches to clinch the win.

