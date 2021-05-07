Advertisement

No. 26 UK women beat Syracuse in NCAA Tennis Tournament

Wildcat freshman Fiona Arrese clinched the 4-3 win for the Wildcats.
Kentucky advances to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky advances to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Calif (WKYT) - The No. 26 Kentucky women’s tennis team beat Syracuse 4-3 Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wildcat freshman Fiona Arrese survived a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 thriller to clinch the match out in Berkeley, California.

The match was a back-and-forth affair as Kentucky (16-8) opened the day by taking its 20th doubles point of the season to gain an early 1-0 advantage. Lesedi Jacobs gave UK a 2-0 edge, but Syracuse (8-12) earned three successive wins to climb ahead 3-2. Carla Girbau evened the match to set the stage for Arrese.

Kentucky has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament nine times under head coach Carlos Drada. The Wildcats will now face the winner between California and San Jose State Saturday at 4:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rupp Arena
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident

Latest News

Jager Burton wins Hornung Award.
Jager Burton becomes first offensive lineman to win Hornung Award
Kentucky beats Cleveland State 4-1.
No. 14 Kentucky men’s tennis tops Cleveland State in NCAA opener
Alex Afari commits to Kentucky.
4-star DB Alex Afari commits to Kentucky
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto fields the ball and throws to first base during the first inning of...
Reds 1B Joey Votto goes on injured list with broken thumb