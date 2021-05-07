No. 26 UK women beat Syracuse in NCAA Tennis Tournament

BERKELEY, Calif (WKYT) - The No. 26 Kentucky women’s tennis team beat Syracuse 4-3 Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wildcat freshman Fiona Arrese survived a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 thriller to clinch the match out in Berkeley, California.

The match was a back-and-forth affair as Kentucky (16-8) opened the day by taking its 20th doubles point of the season to gain an early 1-0 advantage. Lesedi Jacobs gave UK a 2-0 edge, but Syracuse (8-12) earned three successive wins to climb ahead 3-2. Carla Girbau evened the match to set the stage for Arrese.

Kentucky has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament nine times under head coach Carlos Drada. The Wildcats will now face the winner between California and San Jose State Saturday at 4:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.