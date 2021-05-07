Advertisement

Novitex in Laurel County closing

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Sorry, We're Closed sign.(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Novitex Government Solutions, a Maryland-based business services company, has announced that it is closing its facility in Laurel County.

The facility, located at 465 Industrial Boulevard in London, is permanently closing as of June 30.

All of the 60 employees of the facility have been told when their layoff date is.

The layoff includes three service delivery managers and 57 general clerks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
Effective May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, indoor venues and businesses with 1,000...
Gov. Beshear lifts some capacity restrictions, but restaurant owners say it’s not quite enough
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Stormy for Mother’s Day
As theaters close across the nation, Rohs Opera House in Harrison County is showcasing its...
Rohs Opera House hosts viewing party for film set in Kentucky
Gas prices spike as summer travel starts
Kentucky Kingdom is opening for its 34th season Saturday.
Kentucky Kingdom to reopen with new ownership