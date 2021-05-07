Novitex in Laurel County closing

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Novitex Government Solutions, a Maryland-based business services company, has announced that it is closing its facility in Laurel County.

The facility, located at 465 Industrial Boulevard in London, is permanently closing as of June 30.

All of the 60 employees of the facility have been told when their layoff date is.

The layoff includes three service delivery managers and 57 general clerks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.