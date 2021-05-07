Advertisement

Part of Tates Creek Road closed due to crash

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a busy Lexington road is closed because of a bad crash.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. Friday on Tates Creek Road near the Landsdowne Shoppes.

A motorcycle collided with a car, and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No word on the condition of the driver of the car.

The crash reconstruction unit with Lexington Police is on scene.

We are not sure how long the road will be closed.

