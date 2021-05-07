Part of Tates Creek Road closed due to crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a busy Lexington road is closed because of a bad crash.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. Friday on Tates Creek Road near the Landsdowne Shoppes.

A motorcycle collided with a car, and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No word on the condition of the driver of the car.

The crash reconstruction unit with Lexington Police is on scene.

We are not sure how long the road will be closed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.