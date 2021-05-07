Advertisement

Pfizer starts application for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021
(Gray News) - Pfizer/BioNTech has begun its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies announced.

It’s the first Covid-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.

All vaccines are being used under an emergency authorization.

