Pulaski County man indicted in 2019 murder

Gerald Avalon Hendricks was served an indictment May 6, 2021.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man, already in jail on other charges, was indicted Wednesday in connection with the 2019 murder of LeeAnna Brumley.

On Wednesday, the Pulaski County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 55-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks of Science Hill with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Hendricks was served the indictment at the Pulaski County Detention Center on Thursday, where he was already serving time for other, unrelated charges. His bond was set at $500,000 cash and property.

Police say he told Danelle N. Powell to kill Brumley or he would kill Powell and her children.

Brumley was shot, hit in the head with a hatchet, then burned in May 2019.

Powell was also charged with Brumley’s murder.

