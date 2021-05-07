Advertisement

Reds 1B Joey Votto goes on injured list with broken thumb

Votto was struck on the thumb with a pitch by Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto fields the ball and throws to first base during the first inning of...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto fields the ball and throws to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb that could sideline him for a month.

Votto was struck on the thumb with a pitch by Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but the team expects him to be out at least three weeks and maybe more.

The 37-year-old is batting .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He batted .286 and hit his 300th career home run on Reds’ recently completed homestand. The Reds also reinstated outfielder Shogo Akiyama from the 10-day injured list. He had been out with a hamstring injury.

