Report: Anderson Co. student charged after bringing firearm to school

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According the The Anderson News, a student is facing a charge after bringing a firearm to school.

The Anderson News says 19-year-old Darren Dews is charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. They say the sheriff’s office recovered a 9 mm handgun in his car, according to a report filed by the school’s resource officer.

The report says Dews allegedly told police he left the school around 10:30 to go home, and once he was there, he took the handgun and went for a drive. The report says while he was driving, Dews’ brother called and asked him to bring food to the school. Dews told police he dropped off the food and left.

The Anderson News says it wasn’t until later in the day that authorities were told Dews brought the gun onto school property.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 10 in Anderson District Court.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.