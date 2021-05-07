Advertisement

Report: Anderson Co. student charged after bringing firearm to school

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According the The Anderson News, a student is facing a charge after bringing a firearm to school.

The Anderson News says 19-year-old Darren Dews is charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. They say the sheriff’s office recovered a 9 mm handgun in his car, according to a report filed by the school’s resource officer.

The report says Dews allegedly told police he left the school around 10:30 to go home, and once he was there, he took the handgun and went for a drive. The report says while he was driving, Dews’ brother called and asked him to bring food to the school. Dews told police he dropped off the food and left.

The Anderson News says it wasn’t until later in the day that authorities were told Dews brought the gun onto school property.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 10 in Anderson District Court.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
UK student found dead in the Red River Gorge identified
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
A cover image on Facebook has created a flurry of comments for the Kentucky State Police. The...
KSP faces backlash over image posted to Facebook

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Melissa Tibbs with Community Action Council
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Melissa Tibbs with Community Action Council
Effective May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, indoor venues and businesses with 1,000...
Gov. Beshear lifts some capacity restrictions, but restaurant owners say it’s not quite enough
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Heart Walk Chair Karen Harbin
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Heart Walk Chair Karen Harbin