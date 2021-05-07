Shots fired near elementary school in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department says two people were detained after shots were fired near an elementary school.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Lemons Mill Elementary for a report of shots fired, and the school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution.

Officers located the source of the gunshots and detained two people on an adjacent property.

They say their investigation determined it did not occur on school grounds and there was no threat to anyone on school property.

