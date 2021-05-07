Advertisement

Shots fired near elementary school in Georgetown

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department says two people were detained after shots were fired near an elementary school.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Lemons Mill Elementary for a report of shots fired, and the school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution.

Officers located the source of the gunshots and detained two people on an adjacent property.

They say their investigation determined it did not occur on school grounds and there was no threat to anyone on school property.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
One person dead after crash near Rupp Arena
The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident

Latest News

A Lexington-based company, Dynamic Drone Solution, is training veterans with the goal of...
Lexington-based company training veterans to fly drones
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Front Arrives Tonight
Those looking to get their taxes filed early this year will have to wait a little longer. The...
CPAs busy as May 17 individual tax filing deadline draws near
Gov. Beshear gives date for relaxing of some capacity restrictions
Gov. Beshear easing capacity restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend