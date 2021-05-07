VACCINE TEAM | Herd immunity and the costs of the COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

Do we have to reach a 70% vaccination rate to get herd immunity?

Most medical experts estimate 70 to 80 percent of the population needs to become immune to COVID-19 to make its spread unlikely.

With vaccination rates falling recently, a report in the new york times this week said it may be unlikely for the U.S. to hit herd immunity.

Right now in Kentucky, 42% of the state’s total population has been vaccinated and 52% of the adult population has received the shot.

Governor Beshear did say this week he thinks Kentucky will hit herd immunity at some point, between the combination of people getting vaccinated and people who get the virus and get some level of natural immunity.

What are the costs of a COVID-19 vaccine?

We’ve talked about this before, but it is a good reminder as vaccination rates continue to slow.

The vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of whether you have private or government insurance or no insurance at all.

Some vaccine sites may bill Medicare, Medicaid or health insurance for administering the shot, but the patient does not have to pay anything out of pocket.

Now, this is important to point out, as it appears primary doctors may soon get the vaccine.

Depending on your health insurance, if you get the vaccine during a medical appointment for other purposes, you may have to pay for the office visit but you will not have to pay for the vaccine or its administration.

