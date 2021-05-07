Advertisement

Volunteers needed to place 17,000 flags for Memorial Day

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers are needed to help place thousands of American flags before Memorial Day.

The Central Kentucky Veterans Committee will place 17,000 flags at the Lexington Cemetery and Camp Nelson. Each one will be placed at the grave site of a veteran.

Army veteran Denny Hart says they’re looking for groups to help lay the flags and says it’s a big job to honor these veterans.

“I ask people approach the headstone, put the flag in the ground, step back, read the inscription on the head stone, if its a scout, salute, say you are not forgotten, and I want them all to know we’re not just putting flags in the ground, we are remembering veterans who have passed away,” Hart said.

Flags will be placed starting on May 25-28.

For more information, you can email Denny.Hart@soldiersanthology.com and use the subject line: FLAG PROJECT.

