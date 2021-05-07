Wolfe County man charged in child pornography case

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Officials say troopers served a search warrant Thursday at a home in Campton after learning someone inside was uploading child pornography to the internet.

During the search, they found equipment used in the crime and arrested Shawn Pearce, 29.

He is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing material portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distributing that material.

Pearce is being held in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville.

