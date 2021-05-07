Advertisement

Wolfe County man charged in child pornography case

Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail
Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail(WYMT/KSP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Officials say troopers served a search warrant Thursday at a home in Campton after learning someone inside was uploading child pornography to the internet.

During the search, they found equipment used in the crime and arrested Shawn Pearce, 29.

He is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing material portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distributing that material.

Pearce is being held in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says a couple was kayaking and were close to the dam when both of their individual...
Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident
Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
One person dead after crash near Rupp Arena
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
JC King was driving through Georgetown when he glanced at Elkhorn Creek and saw two kayakers...
Man rescues woman from deadly Scott Co. kayaking accident

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Front Arrives Tonight
Those looking to get their taxes filed early this year will have to wait a little longer. The...
CPAs busy as May 17 individual tax filing deadline draws near
Gov. Beshear gives date for relaxing of some capacity restrictions
Gov. Beshear easing capacity restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend
The day after his death, friends, classmates, and Big Blue Nation joined the Kentucky men’s...
Funeral for fmr. UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke
A new facility is opening in Lexington, which aims to help men be better fathers. The...
New Lexington facility aims to help men be better fathers