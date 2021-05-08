Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Possible severe storms for Mother’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying plenty of nice weather with showers mixed in these past few days, we keep our focus on Mother’s Day as the potential for strong to even severe storms moves in.

Mostly dry conditions will continue for much of your evening as temperatures remain on a nice note. We’ll cool through the 50s for the evening and eventually end up into the 40s during the late overnight hours. Clouds will be on the rise through this evening and tonight as a warm front sweeps into our region. This front could produce a few scattered showers by tonight, moving from the west to the east but overall shouldn’t ruin too many plans.

By Mother’s Day morning, temperatures will begin the day in the 40s. A mix of clouds and sun will be with us to start the day but will likely get cloudy as the day progresses due to our next system moving in. Strong southwesterly winds will accompany this system, with sustained winds of 15-25mph and gusts likely exceeding 35mph at times. As we get closer to noon, showers and thunderstorms will increase from our northwest, first impacting northern and central Kentucky and then continue to the southeast. These showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout the rest of the day. Some storms could even be strong to severe, with the main threats including strong/damaging winds, hail, and we can’t rule out a quick spin-up.

Showers move out by early Monday morning, leading to a drier pattern that looks to last through the middle part of next week. However, below-average temperatures will be with us for much of next week as northerly winds take over. We’ll be looking at highs in the lower 60s through the first half of the week, with overnight lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Then as we get into the second half of the week, we’ll be tracking some rain chances returning with a warm-up.

