Ally Blake’s Forecast | Stormy for Mother’s Day

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone! We once again are waking up to a chilly morning with temps well below average.

Temps are right around the 50′s closer to Tennessee and the more north you go temps are close to the mid 30′s in Covington. Some spots are even seeing some fog as a result of last night’s late showers that moved out with a cold front. Today will be a mix of sun and clouds to start us off with clouds generally increasing throughout the day. Temps will be in the upper 50′s and low 60′s by the end of the day. This weekend ends on a wet and stormy note, and we see some of those showers coming in later this late afternoon into the evening. Tomorrow things will be stormy for Mother’s Day and we have a low-end severe risk as well. The main risks are gusty winds (could even see gusts of 40 mph), possible small hail, and thunderstorms.

Overall, I’d plan your day inside if you can. Monday a cold front will clear it out and all next week we will stay in the low 60′s well below average. The next system comes late Wednesday into early Thursday heading into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and hug your mom for me if you can :)

