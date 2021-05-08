Antigua, Coleman introduced as newest UK assistant coaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New Kentucky assistant basketball coaches Orlando Antigua and Ron “Chin” Coleman said on Saturday they were not part of a package deal to join John Calipari’s staff in Lexington. Both were assistant coaches last season at Illinois.

“My reasons for wanting to come back are way different than Chin’s reasons for wanting to join and be a part of this experience,” Antigua said in a late morning press conference.

“It just happens that our profiles, and what Coach Cal wanted at the time, just so happened to be on the same staff,” Coleman said. “Coach Antigua handled his situation and his decision that he made in his lane, and I handled my situation and my decision in my own lane.”

Antigua previously was an assistant for Calipari at Memphis and UK. During Antigua’s time in Lexington, the Wildcats went to three Final Fours in five seasons, winning a national title in 2012.

“This is Camelot,” Antigua said of returning to UK. “The winningest program in college history. Those things are easy to sell.”

“I don’t know if there was any real secret sauce,” Antigua said, when asked about his first tour of duty at UK. “I just thought it was a lot of great synergy, togetherness and just finding the right pieces.”

Coleman, who says the nickname Chin is because he looks like Jay Leno, got started as a high school coach in Chicago.

“I’ve done it from the bottom all the way to the top, literally,” Coleman said. “Literally, I’m at the pinnacle. I’m at the top of the mountain, in terms of being a coach, at the University of Kentucky.”

