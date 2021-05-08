Advertisement

Arizona knocks out No. 14 UK in NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament

The Wildcats suffered their first home loss of the season.
Arizona takes down UK 4-2.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Arizona handed No. 14 Kentucky its first home loss of the season Saturday afternoon, advancing to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament.

Arizona won the doubles to take a 1-0 lead and after Millen Hurrion tied it 1-1, Arizona won the next two singles matches to take a 3-1 lead.

Liam Draxl, the No. 1 ranked player in the country, won his singles match to cut Arizona’s lead to 3-2, but No. 90 Jonas Ziverts upset No. 14 Gabriel Diallo in three sets to send Arizona to the Round of 16 for the first time in program history.

