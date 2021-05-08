Baseball Cats drop series as Gators take final game, 9-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The baseball Wildcats are running out regular season games in their quest to make the postseason. UK dropped the series-clinching game with Florida on Saturday, 9-2.

The Gators (33-14, 26-6) scored in each of the game’s first three innings, while limiting the Wildcats to just six hits on the day.

Kentucky (27-16, 11-12) trailed 5-0 until the eighth inning, when Coltyn Kessler and Oraj Anu hit back-to-back solo home runs, making it a 5-2 game.

Florida scored four runs in the ninth inning for the final score.

Kessler finished 2-4. Zack Lee (4-4) takes the loss.

The Wildcats will host Morehead State on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

