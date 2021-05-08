Bluegrass Community and Technical College holds drive-thru graduation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 2,000 students graduated from Bluegrass Community and Technical College this weekend.

The college offered classes online and in-person this year but went with a drive-thru graduation. They said even though the celebration was different, they wanted to make sure graduates were honored.

“This is just a combination of what we do every day,” said BCTC President Dr. Koffi Akakpo. “Seeing these graduates being celebrated is one of the things that I appreciate the most of graduation. Every day we take them through the process, and this is the height of what we do.”

Dr. Akakpo said even though the drive-thru graduations have been fun and exciting, he hopes they can go back to normal ceremonies next year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.