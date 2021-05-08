EKU continues spring graduation ceremonies in person

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - This time last year, students at Eastern Kentucky University were gearing up for virtual commencement ceremonies. Now, almost 2,300 students are able to be handed their diplomas in person.

Students in the College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences at EKU, step by step inched towards their future during Saturday’s ceremony.

“Since freshman year I’ve been ready to graduate,” says student Adria Golding. “Education is very important to me so just to have it and just to say I completed it because not everybody does it or gets the chance to do it.”

Last spring EKU held virtual commencement ceremonies due to the ongoing pandemic, for many students making the walk the stadium all the more special.

“It means so much,” parents Michael and Carlotta Lively say. “Our first child to graduate was last year and we couldn’t see the ceremony and it’s just it’s a right of passage and we really are so excited to be able to see this in person.”

Parents, students, and excited siblings having reached the destination are now looking back on the journey.

“Always keep going no matter how hard things get, just keep pushing,” Golding says.

EKU reports 38% of the class of 2021 are the first in their family to get a higher education degree.

