Gov. Beshear reports 544 new cases of COVID-19, 3.32% positivity rate Saturday

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States.(CDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The governor says 1,859,277 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 544 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 448,757 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.32 percent positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 109 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 18 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, as well as one additional audit death. That brings the state total to 6,579.

As of Saturday, 417 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 107 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators.

