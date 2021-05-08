KSP Trooper befriends 4-year-old battling Leukemia, says he wants to be a Trooper when he grows up
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Wilson Jones met a new friend on Friday.
4-year-old Calvin Quinones said he wants to become a Trooper when he grows up. Trooper Jones gave Quinones a Trooper Teddy and gave him a tour of his police cruiser.
Trooper Matt Gayheart posted on his Facebook page Quinones was diagnosed with Leukemia and is undergoing chemotherapy.
“This young man has absolutely been a Trooper in his battle. We would like for everyone to say a prayer for Calvin, as well as his medical staff that is treating him,” said Trooper Gayheart. “We can’t wait to see you in that grey uniform, buddy.”
