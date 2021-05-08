Advertisement

Rohs Opera House hosts viewing party for film set in Kentucky

By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As theaters close across the nation, Rohs Opera House in Harrison County is showcasing its resilience this weekend, in the form of an exciting viewing party.

Four years ago, Harrison County became a movie set. The film ‘Above Suspicion’, based on a true story, used the area as its backdrop.

“A lot of people from Harrison and Bourbon Counties are extras in it. So there’s a really good chance we’ll see some other people, too,” said Trent Harris, an extra in the film.

The kicker?

“None of the extras have been told whether they made the cut or not,” said James Smith, Cynthiana mayor and co-owner of the Rohs Opera House.

It was an audience eager to catch even a glimpse of the back of their heads in the star-studded film.

In all the fun, raising the curtain this weekend is especially important to Mayor Smith.

“It’s a sign that things are returning to normal,” Smith said.

Cynthiana had the first COVID-19 cases in the state. Then, like every business, the Rohs Opera House closed their doors.

“We closed down before a lot of the other communities in the state and nation closed down. But we’ve been resilient,” Smith said.

As theaters close for good across the country, the 150-year-old opera house in Harrison County will continue to weather the storm.

“It saw the Spanish Flu pandemic, it’s seen a couple World Wars, it saw the local tragedy in the 1997 flood. It’s seen all that,” Smith said.

If you couldn’t make the show Friday night, it will playing again Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

