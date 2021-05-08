Advertisement

“Shop and Share” event benefits Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters

The event benefits domestic violence shelters in Kentucky.
The event benefits domestic violence shelters in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians had a chance to help victims of domestic violence on mother’s Day weekend.

Kroger grocery stores across Kentucky participated in “Shop and Share,” a fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence.

Volunteers stood outside Kroger locations handing out lists of items domestic violence shelters need.

“We just ask shoppers if they be willing to donate some items, and they leave it with us at the front,” said Volunteer Allyson Carson.

Carson, along with her Alpha Chi Omega sorority sisters, works with Greenhouse 17 for their philanthropy. She said she knows just how important this fundraiser is.

“That’s going to fund their operations for probably about a year with dry goods and stuff, so it’s a really big day for them,” Carson said.

First Lady Britainy Beshear has promoted the fundraiser.

“Over the past 11 years, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been raised,” she said at Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday press conference. “This year, I’m excited to help grow that support so that we can make a difference in the lives of those who need us most.”

If anyone missed the fundraiser but still wants to help, Greenhouse 17 has a list of items they need on their website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
Lexington becomes third city in Ky. to ban conversion therapy
Effective May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, indoor venues and businesses with 1,000...
Gov. Beshear lifts some capacity restrictions, but restaurant owners say it’s not quite enough
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Mother's...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Possible severe storms for Mother’s Day
Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.
UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI
EKU reports 38% of the class of 2021 are first in their family to get a higher education degree.
EKU continues spring graduation ceremonies in person
Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman say they weren't part of a package deal to join John...
Antigua, Coleman introduced as newest UK assistant coaches