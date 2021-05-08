“Shop and Share” event benefits Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians had a chance to help victims of domestic violence on mother’s Day weekend.

Kroger grocery stores across Kentucky participated in “Shop and Share,” a fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence.

Volunteers stood outside Kroger locations handing out lists of items domestic violence shelters need.

“We just ask shoppers if they be willing to donate some items, and they leave it with us at the front,” said Volunteer Allyson Carson.

Carson, along with her Alpha Chi Omega sorority sisters, works with Greenhouse 17 for their philanthropy. She said she knows just how important this fundraiser is.

“That’s going to fund their operations for probably about a year with dry goods and stuff, so it’s a really big day for them,” Carson said.

First Lady Britainy Beshear has promoted the fundraiser.

“Over the past 11 years, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been raised,” she said at Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday press conference. “This year, I’m excited to help grow that support so that we can make a difference in the lives of those who need us most.”

If anyone missed the fundraiser but still wants to help, Greenhouse 17 has a list of items they need on their website.

