Tawny Kitaen, actress famous for ’80s music video cameos, dead at 59

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday. She was 59.

Kitaen died at her home in Newport Beach, California, according to a report from Variety. The cause of death has not been reported.

Kitaen first appeared in the music world in 1983 when she was on the cover of heavy metal band RATT’s self-titled debut album. She also appeared on their second album “Out of the Cellar,” which debuted in 1984.

She became cemented in rock music history with her several cameos in rock band Whitesnake’s music videos. Most famous is her appearance in the 1987 video of the band’s smash hit, “Here I Go Again.”

Kitaen also starred in “Bachelor Party” alongside Tom Hanks and acted in several television shows, including an episode of “Seinfeld.”

