Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police were called to Florence Avenue after 6 p.m. for shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found three people with injuries, two men and a male juvenile. At this time, they don’t know if the victims are related.

Lieutenant Chris Cooper said the shooting happened outside.

Officers were talking to people Saturday afternoon, asking them to make witness statements.

They don’t have anyone in custody and police say it’s too early to know a motive.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.