Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue

Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue on May 8, 2021
Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue on May 8, 2021(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police were called to Florence Avenue after 6 p.m. for shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found three people with injuries, two men and a male juvenile. At this time, they don’t know if the victims are related.

Lieutenant Chris Cooper said the shooting happened outside.

Officers were talking to people Saturday afternoon, asking them to make witness statements.

They don’t have anyone in custody and police say it’s too early to know a motive.

