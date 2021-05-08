Advertisement

UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI

Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.
Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.(Kenton County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested and charged with DUI in Erlanger Saturday morning.

According to the Kenton County Detention Center’s website, Bouknight was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday, May 8.

The jail’s website lists his charges as speeding 26 miles per hour above the speed limit, driving while under the influence, and having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle.

Bouknight was released from jail Saturday afternoon. He will be in court May 14.

Bouknight was hired onto UK in March of 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

