Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms & gusty winds continue ahead of changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong gusty winds and storms will continue through this evening and into tonight for parts of the Commonwealth, but better changes are behind this front for the workweek ahead.

If you plan to be out this evening or tonight, you’ll likely want to keep a rain jacket handy instead of an umbrella due to strong winds continuing. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side as the cold front continue to push through, with the 60s turning into the 50s and then 40s by later tonight. While a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather remains over our region, the severe threat should begin to decrease as we head into tonight as well. The main threat we’re facing is strong/damaging winds that will remain gusty throughout tonight.

By Monday morning, most of the rain will be exiting out of southeast Kentucky, with a few stragglers remaining for some. Otherwise, we are looking at a much better day with some sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the afternoon. However, temperatures will remain below average as highs are only expected to reach around 60 degrees, and some areas may be stuck in the upper-50s. Winds will be breezy at times, but fortunately, gusts should only stay around 15-20mph.

Our dry stretch will continue through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine to enjoy, but temperatures will remain well below average for this time of year. Highs through Wednesday look to stay around the lower-60s with a few overnight lows creeping towards a light frost potential. By the second half of the week, temperatures will try to rebound some into the mid to upper-60s, but we’ll be watching a few systems that could bring rain to our region and impact those temperatures as well.

