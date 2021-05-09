Ally Blake’s Forecast | Messy Mother’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good Sunday and Happy Mother’s Day to soon-to-be mothers, mothers lost, and people that can’t be with their mom today. Mother nature is unloading her wrath on us today and we have the potential to see some strong storms and damaging winds is our main concern. This will all be followed by a much cooler week ahead.

The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 1/5 marginal risk, but just because it is low right now does not mean you need to let your guard down. A mix of clouds and sun will be with us to start the day but we will likely get cloudy as the day progresses due to our next system moving in. Strong southwesterly winds will accompany this system, with sustained winds of 15-25mph and gusts likely exceeding 40 mph at times. As we get closer to noon, showers and thunderstorms will increase from our northwest, first impacting northern and central Kentucky and then continue to the southeast. These showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout the rest of the day. Some storms could even be strong to severe, with the main threats including strong/damaging winds, hail, and we can’t rule out a quick spin-up.

Showers move out by early Monday morning, leading to a drier pattern that looks to last through the middle part of next week. However, below-average temperatures will be with us for much of next week as northerly winds take over. We’ll be looking at highs in the lower 60s through the first half of the week, with overnight lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Then as we get into the second half of the week, we’ll be tracking some rain chances returning with a warm-up.

I hope you all have a great day and a Happy Mother’s Day!

