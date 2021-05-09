Advertisement

Central Kentucky Heart Walk raises money virtually

Instead of the annual event, people were encouraged to get out and be active where they can to help fundraise.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heart disease continues to be a leading cause of death for Kentuckians. Events like the Central Kentucky Heart Walk work towards finding a cure.

Karen Harvin, the Heart Walk chair for 2021 explains that this year’s format changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the annual event, people were encouraged to get out and be active where they can to help fundraise.

“We have not been able to get together as teams and coaches, which we usually do, and of course the walk itself for the last two years has been virtual,” said Harvin.

She’s happy with the turnout even though things are different this year. Harvin is also the CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union. She said this walk and cause are not only personal to her, but also her organization.

“We got involved with our first team in 2018, and then later in 2018 we had a 20-year employee pass away from a sudden heart attack. So it has become a passion of everybody at the credit union to raise money in his memory and his honor.”

A memory that will still be honored, even though fundraising efforts have changed.

