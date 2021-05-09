Advertisement

Derby winner Medina Spirit fails post-race drug test

John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the...
John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test, according to his trainer, Bob Baffert.

Trainer Bob Baffert made the announcement during a news conference Sunday, May 9.

Baffert said the report showed Medina Spirit had an unacceptable level of betamethasone in his system.

That is an anti-inflammatory drug.

Baffert denied the claims, saying he never treated the horse with the anti-inflammatory medication.

He said his team is investigating and wants a DNA test to determine if the failed sample is from Medina Spirt.

Medina Spirt has not been disqualified as the Kentucky Derby winner. Under the state racing commission rules, a second sample from Medina Spirit has to be tested before a disqualification ruling.

Baffert said he still plans to enter Medina Spirit in the Preakness next Saturday.

