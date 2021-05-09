Derby winner Medina Spirit fails post-race drug test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test, according to his trainer, Bob Baffert.

Trainer Bob Baffert made the announcement during a news conference Sunday, May 9.

Baffert said the report showed Medina Spirit had an unacceptable level of betamethasone in his system.

That is an anti-inflammatory drug.

Baffert denied the claims, saying he never treated the horse with the anti-inflammatory medication.

He said his team is investigating and wants a DNA test to determine if the failed sample is from Medina Spirt.

Medina Spirt has not been disqualified as the Kentucky Derby winner. Under the state racing commission rules, a second sample from Medina Spirit has to be tested before a disqualification ruling.

Baffert said he still plans to enter Medina Spirit in the Preakness next Saturday.

