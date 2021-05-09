‘I get to do what I love’: Pike County farm hosts old fashioned market to raise money for its rescue animals

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Mile Creek Farms in Dorton has a large list of rescue animals including goats, sheep, pigs, ponies, and more. On Saturday, the farm hosted its Vintage Market and Old-Fashioned Trade Days by the Creek.

“All of our animals are rescue animals,” said Three Mile Creek Farms owner Rob Elkins. “We host these events to buy the animals feed, take them to the vet, and all of the other things that need to be done for them.”

Along with local vendors were booths from neighboring states such as Virginia and Tennessee. The booths had a vast array of items from homemade baked goods and crafts to antiques and glassware.

“Everyone in the community is so good to help us in everything we do,” said Elkins. “The special part about our farm is that the kids love it. We don’t have to have a special event for parents to bring their kids to see the animals and play in our little park.”

The farm, which predominantly runs on charitable donations, holds events such as the market throughout the year to help with upkeep to the farm and its animals.

“People make donations for our animals all the time,” said Elkins. “There’s just no way we’d be able to do this without those donations and our community members.”

Elkins says he plans to hold another vintage market and old-fashioned trade day in early June as well as early July and invites everyone to come out and experience the farm.

“God has blessed me and because He has blessed me I want to give back to my community,” said Elkins. “He’s blessed me more than words can ever describe. I get to do what I love and there are not many people who can truthfully say that.”

To learn more about Three Mile Creek Farms or to make a donation, visit their Facebook page.

