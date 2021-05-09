Advertisement

‘I get to do what I love’: Pike County farm hosts old fashioned market to raise money for its rescue animals

By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Mile Creek Farms in Dorton has a large list of rescue animals including goats, sheep, pigs, ponies, and more. On Saturday, the farm hosted its Vintage Market and Old-Fashioned Trade Days by the Creek.

“All of our animals are rescue animals,” said Three Mile Creek Farms owner Rob Elkins. “We host these events to buy the animals feed, take them to the vet, and all of the other things that need to be done for them.”

Along with local vendors were booths from neighboring states such as Virginia and Tennessee. The booths had a vast array of items from homemade baked goods and crafts to antiques and glassware.

“Everyone in the community is so good to help us in everything we do,” said Elkins. “The special part about our farm is that the kids love it. We don’t have to have a special event for parents to bring their kids to see the animals and play in our little park.”

The farm, which predominantly runs on charitable donations, holds events such as the market throughout the year to help with upkeep to the farm and its animals.

“People make donations for our animals all the time,” said Elkins. “There’s just no way we’d be able to do this without those donations and our community members.”

Elkins says he plans to hold another vintage market and old-fashioned trade day in early June as well as early July and invites everyone to come out and experience the farm.

“God has blessed me and because He has blessed me I want to give back to my community,” said Elkins. “He’s blessed me more than words can ever describe. I get to do what I love and there are not many people who can truthfully say that.”

To learn more about Three Mile Creek Farms or to make a donation, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.
UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Part of Tates Creek Road closed due to crash
Tates Creek Road back open after serious crash

Latest News

26-year-old Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family Photo via WAVE)
Officers should not have shot back during Breonna Taylor raid, PSU investigation concludes
Instead of the annual event, people were encouraged to get out and be active where they can to...
Central Kentucky Heart Walk raises money virtually
No. 17 UK completes sweep of South Carolina.
No. 17 Kentucky softball completes three-game sweep of South Carolina
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting