Advertisement

KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) told WYMT one man was shot in an isolated incident in Harlan County.

Trooper Shane Jacobs said dispatch received a call around 1:41 Saturday afternoon of shots fired.

The shooting happened at Eastbrook Station where troopers found Derek Tindell with a gunshot wound in the arm.

Tindell was taken to Harlan ARH but then transferred to UK Medical as a precaution. Troopers said he is in stable condition.

Trooper Jacobs said the person who shot Tindell fled and is not in custody as of Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.
UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Part of Tates Creek Road closed due to crash
Tates Creek Road back open after serious crash

Latest News

26-year-old Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family Photo via WAVE)
Officers should not have shot back during Breonna Taylor raid, PSU investigation concludes
Instead of the annual event, people were encouraged to get out and be active where they can to...
Central Kentucky Heart Walk raises money virtually
No. 17 UK completes sweep of South Carolina.
No. 17 Kentucky softball completes three-game sweep of South Carolina
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start