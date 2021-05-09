KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) told WYMT one man was shot in an isolated incident in Harlan County.
Trooper Shane Jacobs said dispatch received a call around 1:41 Saturday afternoon of shots fired.
The shooting happened at Eastbrook Station where troopers found Derek Tindell with a gunshot wound in the arm.
Tindell was taken to Harlan ARH but then transferred to UK Medical as a precaution. Troopers said he is in stable condition.
Trooper Jacobs said the person who shot Tindell fled and is not in custody as of Saturday evening.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into our newsroom.
