Mother’s Day brings opportunity to the restaurant industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an extremely difficult year for restaurants, Mother’s Day brings opportunity.

Many in the business say the holiday is one of the busiest of the year.

“We usually book up about 30 days before in reservations and it’ll be busy all day long,” says Carson’s Food and Drink owner Mark Fichtner.

Fitchtner says the restaurant will be at capacity all day, with the award-winning brunch extended for an additional hour.

It’s not just an opportunity for profit, however. Fitchtner says it’s a chance to grow clientele.

“We’re on our best game so that we’re doing the best that we can to present ourselves in a way for a lot of first-timers that are here and give them an opportunity to come back and make this their home restaurant,” Fitchtner says.

This year, Mother’s Day could feel a little more special. Last spring, restaurants were just open for take-out due to the pandemic. For many, being seated at a table for a special celebration could feel like one step closer to normalcy. For owners like Fitchner, it’s an occasion that’s been two years in the making.

“We’re not just a place to serve drinks and food, we’re a place to make memories and so those memories are made with families and we’re just grateful to be a part of that,” Fitchtner says.

Another opportunity to come for restaurants in the near future is a higher capacity. Governor Beshear announced on May 28th that all indoor and outdoor businesses, venues, and events for fewer than 1,000 people will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.