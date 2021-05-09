Advertisement

Mother’s Day brings opportunity to the restaurant industry

“We’re not just a place to serve drinks and food, we’re a place to make memories... those...
“We’re not just a place to serve drinks and food, we’re a place to make memories... those memories are made with families and we’re just grateful to be a part of that,” Fitchtner says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an extremely difficult year for restaurants, Mother’s Day brings opportunity.

Many in the business say the holiday is one of the busiest of the year.

“We usually book up about 30 days before in reservations and it’ll be busy all day long,” says Carson’s Food and Drink owner Mark Fichtner.

Fitchtner says the restaurant will be at capacity all day, with the award-winning brunch extended for an additional hour.

It’s not just an opportunity for profit, however. Fitchtner says it’s a chance to grow clientele.

“We’re on our best game so that we’re doing the best that we can to present ourselves in a way for a lot of first-timers that are here and give them an opportunity to come back and make this their home restaurant,”  Fitchtner says.

This year, Mother’s Day could feel a little more special. Last spring, restaurants were just open for take-out due to the pandemic. For many, being seated at a table for a special celebration could feel like one step closer to normalcy. For owners like Fitchner, it’s an occasion that’s been two years in the making.

“We’re not just a place to serve drinks and food, we’re a place to make memories and so those memories are made with families and we’re just grateful to be a part of that,” Fitchtner says.

Another opportunity to come for restaurants in the near future is a higher capacity.  Governor Beshear announced on May 28th that all indoor and outdoor businesses, venues, and events for fewer than 1,000  people will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.
UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue on May 8, 2021
Teen killed, two men injured in shooting on Florence Avenue
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the...
Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs after Derby winner fails drug test
mothers day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Messy Mother’s Day
26-year-old Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family Photo via WAVE)
Officers should not have shot back during Breonna Taylor raid, PSU investigation concludes
Instead of the annual event, people were encouraged to get out and be active where they can to...
Central Kentucky Heart Walk raises money virtually