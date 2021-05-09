No. 17 Kentucky softball completes three-game sweep of South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 17 Kentucky beat South Carolina 6-3 and 3-2 in eight innings Saturday to complete the three-game series sweep of the Gamecocks.

The Wildcats (38-12, 13-11 SEC) have now won six straight games entering next week’s SEC Tournament in Tuscaloosa. The bracket for the 2021 Southeastern Conference Tournament will be finalized on Sunday after the completion of all games around the league. Kentucky is guaranteed to be in the Wednesday games, with game times announced Sunday.

In Game 1, Grace Baalman picked up the win and Miranda Stoddard pitched the final three innings in relief.

In Game 2, after South Carolina tied the game 2-2, Mallory Peyton capped a spectacular Senior Day with a walk-off homer to deep center field.

Additionally, Kayla Kowalik accomplished a program first on Saturday, as she became the first-ever UK player to finish the season with a .500 batting average or higher, as she closes the 2021 regular season with a .509 batting average. The prior high was .442 by Nikki Jones in 2002.

