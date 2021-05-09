No. 6 seed UK to face No. 11 Georgia in SEC Softball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winners of six straight games, Kentucky has earned the No. 6 seed in next week’s SEC Softball Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Wildcats (13-11 SEC) will open play Wednesday night vs. No. 11 Georgia at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama is the host of the tournament and will play the UK/Georgia winner as the No. 3 seed Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kentucky tied LSU for fifth place with a 13-11 record. LSU won the tiebreaker by virtue of its two out of three wins vs. Kentucky in last month’s series.

Georgia finished SEC play 7-17, having been swept by Mississippi State this past weekend to conclude regular-season play.

Florida and Arkansas were crowned co-SEC Champions, both finishing 19-5. Florida is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament since it won the most amount of games vs. the highest-seeded common opponent (Alabama). UF and Arkansas did not play in the regular season.

