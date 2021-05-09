Advertisement

Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say three people visiting Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured when gunfire broke out after several men got into an argument.

Investigators with the New York Police Department believe two to four men got into an argument Saturday in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun.

Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders in the area who had no relation to each other.

A 4-year-old girl was among those wounded. Police say she was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg. She was expected to undergo surgery at the hospital.

According to police, the other two people wounded were a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, who was only in the area because the Statue of Liberty was closed, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was hit in the foot.

Police found three shell casings on the scene, but no gun was recovered.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

The NYPD has released security footage of a person of interest in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.
UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Part of Tates Creek Road closed due to crash
Tates Creek Road back open after serious crash

Latest News

In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
Chinese rocket segment re-enters atmosphere above the Maldives; most debris burned up
Instead of the annual event, people were encouraged to get out and be active where they can to...
Central Kentucky Heart Walk raises money virtually
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
No. 17 UK completes sweep of South Carolina.
No. 17 Kentucky softball completes three-game sweep of South Carolina