Storms cause power outages in Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are without power as strong storms move through Central Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Utilities, more than one thousand people are dealing with power outages right now.

The most significant outages are in Fayette and Anderson Counties.

As of Sunday afternoon, 441 people in Anderson County were without power, and 361 in Fayette County dealt with outages.

This story will continue to develop as strong storms make their way across the Commonwealth. It will be updated periodically as the situation evolves.

