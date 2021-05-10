Advertisement

6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot at a car club meetup in San Antonio.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.

The girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside, and her mother also had a graze wound.

The child was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say they have detained a person for questioning but no arrests have been announced.

