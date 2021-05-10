Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler air staying around this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a strong cold front moved through on Sunday, bringing gusty winds along with it, now we are seeing much drier and cooler conditions lasting in the forecast.

Keep a jacket or sweatshirt handy if you plan to be out this evening and tonight because the temperature will be a bit on the chilly side. Northerly winds will stay light to moderate, but they are also helping keep our temperatures on the cooler side. We’ll go from the 50s to the 40s tonight, and some will get down into the 30s through the overnight hours. Fortunately, we will keep dry conditions around with mostly clear skies.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper-30s and lower-40s with an isolated light frost threat for some areas that dip just a bit cooler. Otherwise, once that sun rises, we look at another beautiful but cool day in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the day on Tuesday with light winds and a few clouds at times. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected only to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s, roughly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year.

Our dry pattern persists throughout the rest of the week as a high-pressure system sits right on top of us. There is one system on Wednesday that may barely slide into far southern Kentucky along the Tennessee border. Other than that, we won’t see our next rain threat enter into the forecast until possibly the end of next weekend and into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will remain well below our average throughout much of the week, with highs hardly getting out of the lower 60s until we get closer to this next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.