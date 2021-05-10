Advertisement

Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to embrace

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — Were these whales really hugging — or was it just a fluke?

Drone video of two critically endangered North Atlantic right whales swimming in Cape Cod Bay shows the animals appearing to embrace one another with their flippers.

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on Feb. 28 as the whales interacted.

Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.

“Researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as ‘belly to belly:’ perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating,” the research team said in a statement.

North Atlantic right whales are some of the planet’s most endangered animals, with the known population estimated at just 360. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and potentially lethal entanglements with commercial fishing gear.

Scientists say there’s a bright spot: The whales gave birth over the past winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the...
Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs after Derby winner fails drug test
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue on May 8, 2021
Teen killed, two men injured in shooting on Florence Avenue
File image
Storms cause power outages in Central Kentucky
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

Signage promoting the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and NBC appears in Beverly Hills, Calif....
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Two endangered North Atlantic right whales appear to be touching flippers.
Whales appear to hug in Cape Cod Bay
Tuesday marks the 9th annual Kentucky Gives Day, a day set aside to shine a light on the the...
Kentucky nonprofits hit hard during the pandemic looking to rebound