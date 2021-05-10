Estill County High School baseball coach dies

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - Estill County High School head’s baseball coach died over the weekend.

According to the Estill County Superintendent, Blake Crowe died in an accident at his home.

In addition to being head baseball coach at the high school, Crowe was also a math teacher at Estill County Middle School.

The school district has counselors at both schools today.

Crowe’s father was the long-time baseball coach at Estill County High School. Crowe was an assistant coach when his father retired. This was his first season at the team’s helm.

Estill County’s baseball team took to social media to talk about Crowe’s death.

In the post, they call him a devoted family man who loved his community and his team.

“He reminded his team to be humble and love one another,” the post said.

They asked everyone to remember Crowe’s wife, his two young boys, his family, and the community during this time.

The KHSAA also released a statement on Facebook. In it, they said there are no words to describe their condolences to Crowe’s family and friends.

They offered their thoughts to the Estill County Community, Coach Crowe’s colleagues, and the student-athletes who played for him.

