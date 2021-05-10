Greg Todd leaves Morehead State, takes same job at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond native Greg Todd is leaving Morehead State to become the new women’s head basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky University.

The EKU alum spent the last seven seasons as the women’s head basketball coach of the Eagles, leading them to three straight 20-plus win seasons from 2016-2019 with two WNIT appearances.

EKU will host a reception and press conference for Todd on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at McBrayer Arena. All fans and media are invited to attend. Please observe social distancing and masks requirements.

“As we set out to hire the next head women’s basketball coach to elevate our program, we were pleased with the interest in our position and the opportunity that lies ahead of us. At every step in our process, Greg Todd rose to the top as the ideal coach to lead us at this exciting time,” EKU AD Matt Roan said. “He’s a coach who has dedicated his entire coaching career to women’s basketball, has experienced amazing success with each program he’s led, has a wealth of experience and understands the landscape, and knows our state incredibly well. His love for his alma mater and desire to build a championship-contending program here are unmatched. He comes highly recommended from all corners of Kentucky and beyond, and those folks speak not only to his ability as a coach, but also to his quality as an individual. He’s tested and proven, and we’re excited to have him in charge of the Colonels and leading us to victories!”

The success between 2016 and 2019 marked the first time in program history that Morehead State had three straight 20-win seasons. The Eagles’ 36 Ohio Valley Conference victories during that time is also the most-ever during any three-year period. Todd recruited two top-50 nationally ranked players, the highest rated recruits in Morehead State history. He also recruited the junior college national player of the year. Under Todd’s guidance, the Eagles’ had a team grade-point-average of 3.0 or better each of the past six years.

“It’s a great time to be a Colonel under the leadership of Athletics Director Matt Roan and President David McFaddin, and to build the women’s basketball program at EKU,” Todd said.

From 2006 to 2014, Todd was the head coach at Transylvania University where he led the team to four conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances. In the 2009 season at Transylvania, Todd led the team to a regular season and conference tournament title while advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

